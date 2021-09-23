National Asset Management Inc. Sells 564 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 59.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $751.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $768.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $704.74.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.86.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.