Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 889 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

BG stock opened at $77.29 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

