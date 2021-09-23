Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $166,000 in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Shares of FRG opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

FRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.