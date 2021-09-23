Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 39.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Atkore were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 16.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Atkore by 15.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 9,452.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Atkore by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,714,000 after acquiring an additional 27,382 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

ATKR opened at $89.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.53. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $98.00.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

