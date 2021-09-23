Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 1,700 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 41,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,713,000 after acquiring an additional 83,747 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $86.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $97.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,329,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

