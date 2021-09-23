Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 190.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 165,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 274.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 68,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $38.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $29,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at $11,396,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $9,000,265.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,707 shares of company stock worth $13,975,190 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

