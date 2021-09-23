Christopher Dawson Sells 7,381 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $317,530.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, Christopher Dawson sold 1,436 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $63,270.16.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $413,220.71.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RUN. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 300.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.