Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 508 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in ExlService by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 51.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ExlService by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.04 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,868.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $807,375. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $122.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day moving average is $104.72. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $126.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

