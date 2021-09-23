Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.66 Million Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,820 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $25,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 115,758 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after acquiring an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 745,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,193 shares of company stock valued at $118,422. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

WASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $868.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

