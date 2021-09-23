BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Sells $102,942.80 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 820 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $102,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,922,408.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $602,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total transaction of $563,700.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $567,200.00.

Shares of BL opened at $122.83 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

