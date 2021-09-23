Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sells 4,085 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.48 and a beta of 1.87.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $257.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YELP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Yelp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,498 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Yelp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,191 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Yelp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,460 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Yelp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Yelp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

