Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 7,898 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 7.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after acquiring an additional 31,134 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 139.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 4.6% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 149,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 208,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 147,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TOL opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

TOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

