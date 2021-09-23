Swiss National Bank Purchases 4,900 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of Ameresco worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco stock opened at $62.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $75.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average is $57.91.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $212,852.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,014,777.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,076 shares in the company, valued at $79,546,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,143 shares of company stock worth $10,416,639 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

