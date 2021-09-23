O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 11,568 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 38.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,568 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Greenlane were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNLN shares. Cowen started coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $246.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

