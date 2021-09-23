Analyzing Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) and Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) and Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bath & Body Works and Chico’s FAS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bath & Body Works 0 1 9 0 2.90 Chico’s FAS 0 2 0 0 2.00

Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus price target of $79.11, indicating a potential upside of 19.11%. Chico’s FAS has a consensus price target of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 16.46%. Given Bath & Body Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than Chico’s FAS.

Risk & Volatility

Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chico’s FAS has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.5% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Chico’s FAS shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Chico’s FAS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bath & Body Works and Chico’s FAS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bath & Body Works 14.62% -177.66% 16.05% Chico’s FAS -7.37% -40.13% -5.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bath & Body Works and Chico’s FAS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bath & Body Works $11.85 billion 1.48 $844.00 million $3.46 19.20 Chico’s FAS $1.32 billion 0.45 -$360.14 million ($1.38) -3.50

Bath & Body Works has higher revenue and earnings than Chico’s FAS. Chico’s FAS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bath & Body Works, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats Chico’s FAS on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc. is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. The company was founded by Leslie Herbert Wexner in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc. engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products. The company was founded by Helene B. Gralnick and Marvin L. Gralnick in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

