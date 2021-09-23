WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $391,000 Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 40.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Mimecast by 285.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 16,816 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mimecast by 9.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $66.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 120.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.15. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $71.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MIME shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

In other news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $211,278.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,378.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $2,319,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,549 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,732 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

