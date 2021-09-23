Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 34.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,835 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $561.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

