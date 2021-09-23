Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.72 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $27.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 563,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $1,656,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,221,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58,938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 527.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 240,701 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $6,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

