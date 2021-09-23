Brokerages Expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Everbridge posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 380%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.90.

In related news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total transaction of $407,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $104,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,917. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Everbridge by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Everbridge by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $163.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98.

Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

