Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Stock Price Down 4%

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 60,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 92,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock has a market cap of $21.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

