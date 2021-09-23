Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.40 and last traded at $5.43. 6,254 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 258% from the average session volume of 1,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

