European Opportunities Trust (LON:JEO) Trading Up 1%

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:JEO) was up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 839 ($10.96) and last traded at GBX 837 ($10.94). Approximately 981,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 278% from the average daily volume of 259,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 829 ($10.83).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 831.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 764.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £905.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94.

Get European Opportunities Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. European Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.05%.

In other news, insider Philip E. F. Best sold 38,750 shares of European Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.07), for a total value of £298,762.50 ($390,335.12).

European Opportunities Trust Company Profile (LON:JEO)

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.