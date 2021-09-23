HUMBL (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Trading Up 1.3%

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 2,229,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 12,011,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.

HUMBL Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HMBL)

HUMBL, Inc develops mobile apps for digital payments. It delivers borderless transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods, banks, blockchain and financial services providers into one-click for the customer. The firm’s marketplace connects customers and merchants online, in improved global commerce, deal discovery and blockchain tokenization programs.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HUMBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUMBL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.