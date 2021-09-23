Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) Shares Down 5.4%

Exeo Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXEO)’s stock price fell 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29.

Exeo Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EXEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Exeo Entertainment, Inc engages in the design, development, license, manufacture, and marketing of consumer electronics in the video gaming and smart television sector. Its products include the Psyko Krypton surround sound headphones, Krankz MAXX Bluetooth wireless headphones, Zaaz keyboard, and the Extreme Gamer.

