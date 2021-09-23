CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Short Interest Update

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the August 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 897,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE CVI opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.95. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. reduced their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $5,181,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $396,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CVR Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,919,000 after buying an additional 521,386 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in CVR Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CVR Energy by 260,893.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 86,095 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

