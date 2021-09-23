Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 33,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 499.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 238,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BEDU opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $337.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bright Scholar Education has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Bright Scholar Education’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.