$0.13 EPS Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $28.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.67 and a beta of 2.07. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,182. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

