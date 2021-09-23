Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Short Interest Update

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,400 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 299,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $465.38 million, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.01. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21.
Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 119,207 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after buying an additional 309,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.
About Alta Equipment Group
Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.
Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.