Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Short Interest Update

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,400 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 299,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $465.38 million, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.01. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $64,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,781 shares in the company, valued at $500,274.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 24,642 shares of company stock valued at $315,439 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 119,207 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after buying an additional 309,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.