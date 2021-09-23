30,000 Shares in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after buying an additional 31,443 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 547.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after buying an additional 696,713 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,382,000 after buying an additional 106,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

SPWH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

SPWH stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $775.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.