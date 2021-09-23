Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 578.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SEA were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SEA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,231,584,000 after acquiring an additional 188,500 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,694,635,000 after acquiring an additional 209,239 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 130.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,814 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $715,535,000 after acquiring an additional 60,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 64.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $337.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $172.68 billion, a PE ratio of -94.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $142.41 and a 52 week high of $359.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.65.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.42.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

