-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Nutanix reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

NTNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. OTR Global cut shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,412.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $807,084.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,294.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,257 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,526 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 9.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,339 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter worth approximately $40,600,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 25.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,874,000 after acquiring an additional 593,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

