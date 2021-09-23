2,914 Shares in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 740.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

GDV stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $27.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

