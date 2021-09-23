BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 65,528 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,528 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,877 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 53.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,879,000 after purchasing an additional 589,848 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Unum Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 844,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 155,062 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Unum Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 134,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. lifted their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

NYSE UNM opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

