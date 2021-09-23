BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 192,076 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.14% of Chimera Investment worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIM. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth $15,295,000. GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth $15,240,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 4,850.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 550,363 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,742,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,725,000 after purchasing an additional 498,202 shares during the period. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

CIM opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 90.41%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.