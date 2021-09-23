BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 33,978 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 446.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at $114,657,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 497.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after buying an additional 311,261 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 9,994.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after buying an additional 264,866 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at $27,776,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at $17,462,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,363,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.70.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $114.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.77. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

