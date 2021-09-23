BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 26,722 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,722 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.84.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $84.38 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average of $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

