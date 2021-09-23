BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.13% of BOX worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BOX by 31.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 73.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 9.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 15.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,490,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.82 and a beta of 1.27. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

