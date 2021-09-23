Elena Prokupets Sells 10,840 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Elena Prokupets sold 10,840 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $542,542.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Elena Prokupets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Elena Prokupets sold 10,321 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $517,494.94.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Elena Prokupets sold 54,193 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $2,645,702.26.

On Monday, September 13th, Elena Prokupets sold 6,660 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $333,466.20.

On Friday, September 10th, Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $127,500.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $191,607.57.

On Thursday, July 29th, Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $510,120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $50.05 on Thursday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after acquiring an additional 54,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,254,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,735,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCCC. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

