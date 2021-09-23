BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 77,523 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 73,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other M.D.C. news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $325,341.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681 in the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

