Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 47 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591 over the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $785.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $762.74 and a 200 day moving average of $661.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $490.73 and a 12-month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

