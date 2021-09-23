Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.48% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,230 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $6,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0195 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

