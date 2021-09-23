State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 140 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,436,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $99.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.37. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

