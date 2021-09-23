State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.54 Million Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 38.5% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.96.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

