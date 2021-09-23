State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,335 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of CNO Financial Group worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:CNO opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.