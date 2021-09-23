State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases New Stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $31.66 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.53.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

