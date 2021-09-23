Insider Selling: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:AMN opened at $114.49 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $52.61 and a one year high of $117.17. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 591.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,142 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at about $7,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

