Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS SPXSF opened at $225.15 on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of $133.15 and a 1 year high of $225.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.52.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

