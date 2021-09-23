Matthew Morris Sells 13,000 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Stock

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CLM stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 343.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

