Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CFO Sells $259,723.13 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CFO Jason Child sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $259,723.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $149.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Splunk by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Splunk by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Splunk by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120,304 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.10.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

