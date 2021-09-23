Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,456,000 after acquiring an additional 45,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,899,000 after acquiring an additional 105,312 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,065,000 after acquiring an additional 62,083 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 426,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,789 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $137.23 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $142.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.55.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

